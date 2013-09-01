Carrollton Native Posts First Win of the Season Against the Cubs

Carrollton, Illinois native Sam Coonrod pitched a perfect 13th inning last night to notch his first big league victory against the Chicago Cubs.

Coonrod struck out Cubs’ All Stars Javier Baez and Kris Bryant and forced first baseman Anthony Rizzo to ground out in a clean 13th inning for the Giants. It was Coonrod’s fifth appearance of the season after being called up from the minors. He sports a 1.80 ERA with four strike outs in five innings of work. The 26 year old righty is a product of SIU where he was a multiple award winner. He has been a part of professional baseball since 2014 when he was selected out of the 5th round of the Amateur Draft.