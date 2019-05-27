Carrollton Native Sam Coonrod Makes the Majors

26-year-old Carrollton, Illinois native Sam Coonrod earned the first 3 outs of his major league career for the San Francisco Giants bullpen on Sunday. Coonrod retired the side in the 8th with a pop out, ground out, and a strike out of Arizona Diamondbacks Kevin Cron. Coonrod received the call up from San Francisco’s AAA affiliate Sacramento on Sunday morning in time for the game.

Coonrod was rated #22 in the Giants prospect pipeline despite having his seasoned shortened last year due to needing Tommy John surgery on his pitching elbow. Coonrod had a rough time in May, skewing his season ERA up to 7.00, but the Giants still added him to their 40-man roster in the Spring protecting him from the Rule 5 Draft, which may have sent him to another team.

Coonrod was a well-decorated 3 sport athlete for the Hawks earning all area and all conference in all three sports. However, baseball was Coonrod’s standout sport. He helped the Hawks to a Class A state title in 2011. Conrood posted a .435 batting average and went 12-0 with a 1.34 ERA on the mound his senior year, earning him Player of the Year honors from the State Journal Register, Jacksonville Journal-Courier, and the Alton Telegraph. Coonrod’s success continued with the Southern Illinois University-Carbondale Salukis, where he began his collegiate career with 11.1 consecutive scoreless innings over his first 8 appearances as a reliever. He eventually would go on to post 199 career strikeouts over 3 seasons, holding opponents to a stingy .226 batting average. Coonrod also was a high-achieving athlete in both high school and college, earning awards in both for high grade point average on top of his sports prowess.

Coonrod’s stellar career for the Salukis in the Missouri Valley Conference eventually garnered him being drafted in the 5th Round of Major League Baseball’s Amateur Draft in 2013. Since entering the minors in 2014, Coonrod still manages to condition at home in Carrollton during the winters. Coonrod’s 30 strikeouts over 18 innings this year earned enough attention for the San Francisco brass to give the West Central native his first stint with the big club.

Coonrod is the son of Tim & Karen Coonrod of Carrollton.