Chris Douglas to Lyon College

By Gary Scott on April 24, 2020 at 9:36am

The outgoing football coach at MacMurray College is headed to a school in Arkansas.

Chris Douglas has been named head coach of the Lyon College Scots in Batesville, Arkansas.

The announcement was made by the administration at Lyon College.

Douglas has been head coach at MacMurray since June of 2011. His teams have been 34 and 15 over the past five seasons that included two runner up finishes in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference in 2017 and 2018.

MacMurray announced earlier it was closing the college after this academic year.

Douglas has also been a head coach at Southwestern College, and Stigler High School in Oklahoma.

Lyon College was 7 and 3 last year.