A local golfer fired the best score of the tournament to win the gross division of the Jacksonville city golf tournament.
Adam Cisne took the gross division with a four day total of 295, after a tournament best round of 67 yesterday. Cisne won by 7 strokes.
Alex McAdams won the net division with a playoff victory, and a score of 268. McAdams won in a playoff over Scott Pennell.
Cisne and McAdams Golf Winners at the Links
By Gary Scott on August 5 at 2:22pm
