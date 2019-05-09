Class 1A & 2A Girls State Track Qualifiers

Several local teams will be sending female athletes to the State Track Meet in Charleston next week. Sectional track meets for Girls track teams kicked off yesterday in Lincoln and Rushville.

In Class 1A at Rushville yesterday, Liberty won the overall meet with 100 points. However, several local teams will be sending individuals on to the state meet at O’Brien Field May 16-18. Camp Point Central dominated sprints, sending Freshmen Heidi Turner and Senior Leah Turner in the 100 meter dash. Both the 4×100 meter and 4×200 meter relay squads for Camp Point also qualified for state.

New Berlin will be sending the most individuals from the sectional with Senior Megan Godart qualifying in the 200 meter and 400 meter. Junior Macy Byer qualified in the discus, Junior Paige Knuffman qualified in Long Jump, Sophomore Rylie Crawford qualified in the 300 meter low hurdles, and Freshman Kylie Periman in the High Jump.

Pleasant Plains will be sending on two ladies to the state meet along with two relay teams. Senior Madison Utterback qualified in the 400 meter run and Junior Caroline Jachino qualified in both the 1600 meter and 3200 meter runs. Plains’ 1600 meter relay and 3200 meter relay teams also qualified for the next round.

Routt Junior Kirsten Huffman qualified for state in the 3200 meter run, and is the lone qualifier from the school. West Central Sophomore Madison DeJaynes qualified for the 100 meter high hurdles, and was the lone qualifier from that school.

Host school Rushville-Industry saw two qualifiers in field events on the day. Senior Ellie Lamb qualified in Shot Put and Discus. Sophomore Kalissa Watkins qualified in the pole vault.

In Class 2A at Lincoln, only a few athletes will be moving on from the area. Pittsfield will be sending the most athletes with 3 individuals and 2 relay squads: Senior Chandler Hayden (Shot Put & Discus), Freshman Olivia Campbell (Shot Put), and Freshman Katie Cox (300 meter low hurdles). In addition, Pittsfield will be sending both their 400 meter and 800 meter relay teams. Jacksonville High School will be sending freshman Haley Gibbons, as their lone entry, in the 300 meter low hurdles.

The remaining schoools, barring weather interruptions, will be finishing up sectionals today and Friday for the final spots at the state meet. Boys’ track will begin sectional qualifying next week beginning May 15 and ending May 18th.