Classic From Triopia FB Title Season to Air on WEAI

The third in a series of classic sports broadcasts on WEAI will air on the final Friday of April.

WEAI will broadcast a game from the 2008 Triopia football team’s march to the Class 1A title.

The game between Tuscola and Triopia was aired in November of 2008 from Tuscola. Gary Scott and Mark Whalen had the call, crouched under the broadcast booth at Tuscola.

The game went down to the final seconds, before Triopia would advance to meet Sidell Jamaica in the semi-finals. The Trojans would claim the state trophy with an easy 42-7 win over Stark County two weeks later.

The game will be aired, again on WEAI at 6 PM on Friday, April 24th. We will begin with the set up pre-game show, before the starting line ups and play by play begins.

Cardinal baseball, from the Classic 2011 season will follow, after the football game.