Country Financial West Central Illinois Boys All Star Classic roster announced

The votes are in, and the teams have been selected for the 42nd annual West Central Illinois Boys’ All Star Classic, sponsored by Country Financial.

The game will be played at the JHS Bowl, Friday, March 27th, starting about 7:40.

The South squad will be led by West Central Illinois coach Ryan Sichting. The North squad’s coach is New Berlin leader Blake Lucas.

Coaches offered nominations in February, and then voted. The final votes came in Tuesday of this week.

The South squad will be led by three members of the West Central Cougars…Cole Howard, Gabe Cox and Drew Evans. There are two players from JHS..Lunden Cook and Carter Hayes, and one player from Routt Catholic, Adam Lindsey.

The rest of the squad includes Keaton Brown of North Greene, Brenton Duffie and Jackson Smith of South County, JT Wiegand of Springfield Lutheran, and Stone Zirkelbach of Calhoun.. Ethan Brannan of Carrollton was also voted on the squad, but can’t play because of a broken bone.

The north squad has two members of Porta/AC playing…Mason Muller and Gabe Carlock. Also on the team are Broc Moore of Triopia, William Guthrie of Pittsfield, Ethan Eskeridge and Jacob Reller of Rushville Industry, Pascal Guilavogui of Beardstown, Nathan Hendricker of Brown County, Jacob Fletcher of Havana, Tucker Kunzeman of Griggsville Perry, Jack Buerkett of New Berlin, and Kyle Colgrove of Western.

Only senior players are eligible to play in the game.

The New Berlin pep band has agreed to perform at the game.

Tickets will go on sale shortly. Proceeds from the game will go to Camp Courage, Morgan County MADD, and New Directions Heating and Cooling Center.

More details will come later.