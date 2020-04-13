Creal headed to Westminster

By Gary Scott on April 13, 2020 at 1:20pm

MacMurray College’s men’s basketball coach has landed on his feet in central Missouri.

Todd Creal has accepted a position with Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri. Creal will become the sports information director and associate basketball coach for the men’s basketball team.

Creal leaves Jacksonville, after it was announced MacMurray College will shutter its doors after this school year.

Creal has been head basketball coach at MacMurray for 13 years. His teams have won 143 games, while losing 189. The Highlanders were 9 and 16 this year.

Creal was named coach of the year in the SLIAC conference in 2009 and 10, and again in 2014 and 15. His team won the conference crown in 2016.

Prior to MacMurray, Creal was an assistant coach at Augustana, Millikin, and his alma mater at Illinois College.