Day 2: Class 1A Girls Track State Qualifiers

Sectional meets for Girls track teams kicked off Wednesday. Area teams wrapped up sectional competition in Carlinville yesterday in Class 1A.

North Mac placed second overall with 68 points. North Mac will be sending 3 relay teams on to Charleston next week with their 4×100, 4×200, and 4×400 squads all taking the top spot in the sectional finals. Individuals from North Mac heading to the state meet are senior Jayden Cole (High Jump) and senior Hailey Swick (100m Dash and 400m Dash).

Greenfield finished fourth overall with 43 points. They will be sending freshman Baylee Bilbruck (Long Jump) and junior Kristin Smay (Triple Jump). Waverly will be sending along two participants, as well: junior Abigail McCue (Pole Vault) and junior Ashley Bergschneider (800m Run). Carrollton Sophomore Ellen Kangas will head to state in two events: shot put and discus.