Do Or Die Football Friday in Jacksonville

A football game will be played Friday night at the Kraushaar Rosenberger Field.

It’s the I-72 Do or Die Prospect Showcase, featuring senior players from western Illinois and eastern Missouri.

The game kicks off at 7:30, featuring two teams, one from the West and the other from the East.

The roster features four players from Routt..Dylan Marshall, Jared Plunk, Lucas May and Collin Beddingfield.

There are three players from Greenfield-Northwestern..Dylan Pohlman, Garrett Brannan and Adam Kirchner. Triopia-Meredosia-Virginia has Zach Thompson, Zach Rouland and Michael Burris on the roster. Marc Wilson of Rushville-Industry and Isaac Shaw of Pittsfield are also set to play.

The East squad will include Drew Garnett, Carson Reese, and Nathan Cook of New Berlin, and Zach Darnell and Tyler Minor of Porta/AC.

