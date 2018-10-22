FB playoff Schedule

Times are set for next weekend’s high school football playoffs.

That gives WLDS-WEAI a chance to set its broadcast schedule.

We will broadcast three games Saturday. We start with the playoff preview show at 11:45 Saturday morning on WEAI. That will lead us into the 1 PM game at Maroa Forsyth, where Routt will play.

We will follow that game on WEAI with Triopia’s home game with Georgetown Farm Ridge. That game is set to start at 2.

We will carry the Greenfield Northwestern game at Camp Point on WLDS, starting with the pregame show at 12:30. Kick off is slated for 1. We will break away from the college football game between Clemson and Florida State. That game begins at 11.

Around the area, Carrollton goes to Sesser Valier at 1 Saturday.

SHG will hosts Quincy at 1 Saturday, and Springfield heads for Palos Heights at 1:30. Beardstown will host Pleasant Plains at 7 Saturday night.

The Friday night games in the area have Lemont at Glenwood, and Rochester hosting Breese Central at 7.

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

