Few Changes in Week 2 AP High School Rankings

Forreston remains atop the Class 1A poll this week. Camp Point Central has dropped a spot to #6. Carrollton remains in the #10 spot. Brown County still hangs outside the top 10 but still received votes in the poll this week for the second week in a row.

Beardstown leap frogs up to #5 in the Class 3A polls. Central State 8 Teams continue to stay ranked heading into Week 3. Rochester moves up to #2 in 4A. Sacred Heart Griffin drops to #6 after the loss at Glenwood last week in 5A. Chatham-Glenwood moves up a notch with the win to #6 in 6A, with Springfield High remaining just outside the Top 10 in the same poll.