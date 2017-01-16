Final Day Winchester Chatter

Tonight’s title tilt between West Central and Triopia is a battle of the two lowest seeds to make the championship game at the Winchester Tournament since 2003. There were 12 upsets in the tournament that year, and the field ended up with a 5th ranked team, Carrollton, playing an 11th seeded team, Winchester. Carrollton won the game 75-55.

West Central becomes the lowest seed to reach the title game since Winchester did it as an 11th seed in 2003. The lowest seed ever to claim a tournament crown is Brown County. The Hornets won the tournament as an 8th seed over Porta in 2007.

This is the first time West Central and Triopia have ever played for the title here. Triopia and Winchester met for the tournament title just once. That was in 1975, when Triopia won 60-50.

Triopia last won the tournament title game in 2000. The Trojans have won two WIT top trophies. West Central has won the tournament once, in 2011 over Camp Point. This is the third time the Cougars have made the finals. Triopia has made the final game four times.

Porta AC Central has claimed third place trophies twice in the last three years. The Bluejays as Porta/AC have not lost a third place game. North Greene last played in the third place game in 2013, winning over Waverly. North Greene has been in the third place game 15 times, winning eight times.

Routt has never won a 5th place trophy. Calhoun has won it twice. Greenfield/Northwestern could make it for the 2nd straight year, falling to Brown County a year ago 33-19. Western has been in the 5th place big game twice before, winning it in 2008, and falling to North Greene in 2010.

This is the fourth year Camp Point Central had made the consolation title game. Central won it two years ago over West Central 46-18. The Panthers have never lost a consolation title game, winning in 1999, and 2005. This is Payson’s first appearance in the consolation title tilt.

The only potential repeat match up from a year ago could be Greenfield/Northwestern and Calhoun. The two teams played in the fifth place bracket a year ago, and the Tigers won 70-61. Payson and Camp Point played in 2014, and Payson won on the way to a title 47-30. That’s the only other time the teams have met here. Porta/AC and North Greene have never played in the WIT.

The last and only other time the tournament was played on a Monday after the scheduled last day was in 2007. It might be good news for Calhoun, because the Warriors won twice to claim the 5th place trophy. The 2007 tourney actually finished the next night when Griggsville Perry beat Liberty at home to claim third place. The title game won by Brown County over Porta 60-51 was played the night before.

West Central has at least four players, and Triopia one player whose grandfathers played in WIT title games. Gabe Cox’s grandad played on the 1962 Bluffs championship team. Caleb Vandevelde’s grandfather, Sam Peak, played in the 1950 title game, and Caleb’s great grandfather, Ralph Peak played in the 1923 Championship game, both for Winchester. Jacob Hurrelbrink’s grandfather, Roger Hurrelbrink, played in the 1959 title game for Winchester. Hurrelbrink’s a little stretched tonight, as another grandson, Zach Thompson, plays for Triopia.

But, the winner in the blood game is Ethan Hartley. He becomes the fourth member of his family to play in the title game. Ethan’s grandfather, Don Hankins played in the 1972 title game. His great grandfather, Reg Hankins, and great-great grandfather, Lowell Hankins also played in the title game. Reg played in 1949, and Lowell in 1924.

Here is the final day list of top scorers. Remember, several players will have two games to play today.

Max Muller Porta/AC 71

Jonah Hopper North Greene 58

Jeremy Watson Carrollton 56

Isaac Werries Triopia 48

Shaun Bell Triopia 46

Lane Marlow Camp Point 45

Russell Miller Pleasant Hill 45

Tanner Cannady Payson 43

Trevor Voss Payson 42

Drew Winters Routt 40