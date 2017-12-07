Five from the Area Headed to the IBCA Hall of Fame

By Gary Scott on December 7 at 1:41pm

Five individuals with ties to the Jacksonville area are headed to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

The five include a couple of officials…Barry Wright of Manchester, and Kevin Schnitker, who is originally lived in and around Jacksonville but more recently of Holland, Indiana.

The other three inductees are the legendary Desashier sisters from Carrollton. They are Liz Bray, Stosha Flowers, and Alicia McConnell.

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be May 5th at Illinois State University.