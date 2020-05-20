Flores, Hyde Win All-American Honors For Track & Field

Illinois College has two track & field seniors receiving All-American honors for this year. Senior Anthony Flores and Andrea Hyde were awarded the honors by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association yesterday afternoon.

Normal policies dictate that All-American honors are awarded to student-athletes who score any portion of a team point by landing in the Top 8 of an individual event or as a member of a Top 8 placing relay event at the NCAA Championships. Due to the cancellation of the Division III Indoor Track & Field Championships this year, any individual who was initially announced as a qualifier for the event will be recognized as an honoree this year.

Flores takes a swing with the weight throw.

Flores, a native of Oxnard, California, takes home the first All-American honor of his career in the men’s weight throw. Flores is Illinois College’s school record holder, and reset the record 5 times throughout the 2020 season. His final mark of 59 feet 3.5 inches placed him 16th nationally this year.

Andrea Hyde finishes a sprint during the Illinois College track – invitational on Friday 15 February 2019 Photo by Steve & Tiffany of Warmowski Photography

Hyde, a sprinter from Granite City, earns All-American honors for the second time of her career. She first won as a sophomore in 2018 for the 100 meter dash. This year she earns honors in the 60 meter and 200 meter dashes. She was just 1 of 8 women in the nation to qualify in both women’s sprint events this year.