Football Friday plus State golf

By Gary Scott on October 18, 2019 at 6:00am

It’s football Friday, and Jacksonville needs a win in one of the two remaining games to make the playoffs.

JHS hosts SHG tonight. We will carry the game live on WLDS, starting with the pre-game at 6:30.

Our feature game on WEAI, is Triopia at Carrollton. Our coverage starts at 6:30, and kick off is slated for 7.

Around the WIVC, Routt hosts Pleasant Hill, Greenfield Northwestern welcomes Beardstown, Brown County heads for West Central Calhoun is at Camp Point, and North Greene plays at Mendon Unity.

In the CS8, Southeast treks to Chatham, U High is at Springfield, and Decatur Eisenhower plays host to MacArthur.

In the Sangamo Conference, Auburn plays at Porta/AC, Pittsfield welcomes Williamsville, North Mac plays at Athens, and New Berlin heads for Pleasant Plains.

Rushville Industry is set to play at Illini West tonight.

The JHS volleyball team is at the Pumpkin Tournament at Maine West. The JHS girls’ tennis team plays at the QND sectional.

At the state golf tournament, Aydin Folker of JHS, Eli Andrew of Routt, Dain Richie of Waverly, and Cole Hopping of Rushville Industry will tee off on the 10th hole at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington between 9:45 and 10:30 this morning. Brady Kaufmann of JHS tees off on the 1st tee at 10:20 this morning.

On the girls’ side, Addie Dobson of Routt will tee off on the 10th tee at 10:30 this morning at the Red Tail Golf Course in Decatur.