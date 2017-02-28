Former Routt and Mac FB Coach Honored

By Gary Scott on February 28 at 10:18am

A former Routt and MacMurray College coach is about to be honored by the Illinois High School Football Coaches’ Association.

Jeff Alderman was head coach at Routt Catholic High School from 1989 through the 1990-91 season.

He is currently head coach at Alton High School. He has also coached at MacMurray College and three other high schools at East Peoria, Southwestern and Peoria Dunlap. He has 36 years coaching experience.

Alderman serves as Hall of Fame chairman for the IHSFCA.

He will receive the Ray Eliot meritorious service award April 1st at a luncheon in Champaign.