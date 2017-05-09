Four area Coaches Honored for Basketball

By Gary Scott on May 9 at 2:04pm

Four coaches in west central Illinois have been honored by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association.

Over 60 coaches around the state were named coaches of the year for both the girls and boys.

The two area coaches on the boys side are Blake Lucas of New Berlin and Blake Skillman of Pleasant Hill.

Pleasant Hill was 18 and 8. New Berlin, in Lucas’ first year, posted a 22 and 10 record.

On the girls’ side, Brian Bettis of West Central and Matt Long of Camp Point were both honored. The West Central Cougars finished the year with 27 wins. Camp Point finished 4th in the 2A tournament.