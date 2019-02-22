Friday Basketball

The first week of boys’ post season basketball action ends tonight.

WLDS will carry the Carrollton regional title game between Routt and Western. The pre-game starts at 6:45 PM.

WEAI will be at New Berlin, where West Central meets New Berlin at 7. The pre-game, again, starts at 6:45.

Elsewhere, Triopia meets Calvary for the title at Illini Central, Payson plays Camp Point at Payson. It’s Calhoun and Madison at Calhoun. And, Pleasant Plains will play Porta/AC at Pittsfield.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville plays its final regular season game tonight. It’s at Decatur MacArthur. We will feature reports from the game on WEAI.

Around the CS8, Springfield goes to Rochester, SHG welcomes Decatur Eisenhower, Normal U High is at Southeast, and Glenwood goes to Lanphier.

