Friday Basketball

Four games were played last night on the boys’ schedule.

Calhoun dropped Greenfield-Northwestern 59-38, Carrollton lost to Griggsville Perry 73-70, Beardstown downed North Fulton 61-57, and Pleasant Plains held down Pittsfield 48-28.

On the girls’ side, Routt stopped North Greene 63-24, Carrollton downed North Mac 63-40, and Greenfield-Northwestern lost to Brown County 48-44.

Tonight, we will be at the Routt Dome on WEAI. South County comes to Routt to meet the Rockets. Our pre-game show starts around 7:20.

Around the area, West Central heads to Pleasant Hill, North Greene goes to Southwestern, Greenfield-Northwestern heads north to Brown County, New Berlin is on the road at Pawnee, Knoxville hosts Rushville Industry, and Beardstown is at Illini West.

Games involving CS8 teams find Decatur Eisenhower hosting Champaign Central, Champaign Centennial at Decatur MacArthur, Glenwood on the road at Alton, and Springfield playing at Collinsville.

