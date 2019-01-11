Friday Basketball

All but three slots are set for the final day of the Winchester Invitational Tournament

Triopia is in the title game, after beating Porta 56-49. Brown County and Carrollton will play for the consolation title after wins last night. Brown County beat North Greene 69-65 and Carrollton held off Liberty in double overtime 82-74.

At the Sangamon County Tournament, Pleasant Plains held off Lutheran 44-33, Auburn beat Athens 60-53, and New Berlin fell to Riverton 47-31.

At the Lady Spartan Classic last night, North Greene held off Brussels 43-34, and Triopia beat Greenfield-Northwestern 57-33.

In other girls’ action, Jacksonville fell to Southeast 59-13, Routt beat Beardstown 51-13, Carrollton stopped Calhoun 68-58, and Porta/AC dropped Williamsville 65-44.

Action begins early at the Winchester Invitational Tournament today. Shortly after the snowflakes really start falling, Calhoun plays Camp Point at 4, followed by Routt and Western in the 5th place bracket at 5:30. The night ends with Payson and West Central playing a semifinal game at 7. WEAI will carry the final two games today, starting with the pre-game about 5:15.

Meanwhile, on WLDS, Jacksonville is home to play Rochester at the JHS Bowl. WLDS will carry the game live, starting with the pre-game show about 7:15.

Around the area, Beardstown goes to Havana, and South County goes to Mount Olive.

At the Sangamon County tournament, Auburn plays Riverton in the consolation finals, followed by Calvary and Lutheran for third place, and Williamsville meets Pleasant Plains for the title.

In Central State Eight action, Quincy Notre Dame goes to SHG, Decatur MacArthur hosts Eisenhower, and Glenwood goes to Normal U High.

