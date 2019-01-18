Friday Basketball

Porta/AC and West Central emerged with wins on the final day of the Winchester Tournament last night.

Porta/AC stopped Payson for third 58-55, and West Central upset Triopia in the title game 49-47.

The JHS girls fell to Sacred Heart Griffin last night at the Bowl 73-10. And, Routt stopped Carrollton at home 51-34. In other action, West Central beat North Greene 48-34, Triopia fell to South County 43-40, Calhoun beat GNW 55-39, and Beardstown stopped Payson 41-29.

In the lone boys’ game, Rushville Industry fell to Mendon Unity 51-48. At the city tournament in Springfield, Southeast stopped Springfield 55-40, and SHG edged Lanphier 69-65.

Tonight, we have two non-tournament games. We start with the re-match from last night’s WIT title tilt, West Central goes to Triopia. The pre-game show begins about 6:30, and the tipoff is slated for about 6:45. Meanwhile, Jacksonville has a home game with Normal U High. WLDS will carry the game live, and the starting time has been moved. The JV game begins at 5, and the varsity around 6:30.

Around the area, Routt heads for Calhoun, South County plays at Calvary, Porta/AC welcomes Williamsville, Carrollton heads for Pleasant Hill, GNW goes to Brussels, North Greene welcomes Brown County with the JV game beginning at 5, and Griggsville Perry travels to Liberty.

In Central State Eight play, Lanphier meets Springfield and Southeast plays SHG at the city tournament. Elsewhere, Rochester goes to Decatur MacArthur, and Glenwood heads for Decatur Eisenhower.

