Friday Basketball

Triopia opened play in the Beardstown tournament last night with a resounding win.

Triopia thumped North Greene 79-44, Calhoun rolled Midwest Central 62-30, and Carrollton dropped Beardstown 70-66.

In other action, Greenfield-Northwestern beat Edinburg 62-29.

Last night at the Lady Hawks Tournament, Father McGivney held off North Greene 47-32, and Routt beat Alton Marquette 57-48.

In other girls’ action, JHS fell to Decatur Eisenhower 60-17, and Auburn stopped South County 53-43.

We have action boys’ basketball action on both stations tonight.

We start with Beardstown Tournament play. South Fulton plays North Greene at 5 tonight, followed by Triopia and Rushville Industry, and we finish with Beardstown and Calhoun. All three games will be aired live on WEAI, beginning with the pre-game show at 4:45.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville plays at Sacred Heart Griffin. The pre-game starts on WLDS at 7:15.

Around the area tonight, Pleasant Plains is at West Central, New Berlin goes to Maroa Forsyth, Brown County hits the road for Liberty, Griggsville Perry welcomes Brussels, Western plays at Pleasant Hill, South County brings in Auburn, and PORTA/AC is at Pittsfield.

In Central State Eight action, Decatur MacArthur goes to Glenwood, Springfield hosts Normal U, Decatur Eisenhower visits Springfield to play Lanphier, and Southeast is at Rochester.

Share this: Google

Twitter

Facebook

