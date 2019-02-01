Friday Basketball

Jacksonville High School will be at home tonight, and hopes for a good turnout to honor a past team and coach.

JHS will host Williamsville tonight. WLDS will carry the game live, starting with the pre-game show about 7:15.

The 1988-89 JHS boys’ basketball team will be honored at halftime of the game, along with long time, now retired assistant basketball coach Dick Anthony.

WEAI will be at the Routt dome for the Routt game with Greenfield-Northwestern. That pre-game will begin about 7:20.

Around the area, Carrollton goes to West Central, North Greene welcomes Calhoun, Brown County plays at Pittsfield, Beardstown is on the road at Midwest Central, New Berlin brings in Riverton, Rushville Industry plays at Camp Point, Pleasant Hill heads for Pawnee, Triopia welcomes Calvary, South County has girls’ and boys’ basketball games at home in Waverly against Tri City, and Porta/AC hosts Macomb.

In the Central State Eight, Southeast welcomes O Fallon, Rochester is on the road at Springfield High, and SHG travels to Decatur Eisenhower.

Last night in girls’ action, JHS fell to Springfield High 66-8, Routt blasted ISD 48-3, West Central held off Calhoun 65-54, Pleasant Plains defeated South County 48-29, Pittsfield beat North Greene 58-25, and Carrollton beat back Pawnee 52-21.

The Illinois College dropped Knox 96-60, and the IC women beat Knox 72-62.

