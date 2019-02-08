Friday Basketball

It is a special night at the JHS Bowl tonight.

Jacksonville hosts Sacred Heart Griffin at the Bowl, starting with the JV game at 6, and the varsity game will follow. WLDS will carry the varsity game live.

But, the special part of it involves two parts. We start with the induction ceremony for 10 athletes and one track relay team. They will be inducted into the Jacksonville Sports Hall of Fame between the JV and varsity game.

The list of inductees include Jeni Bringman, Bailey Cody Duarte, Caleb Howell, Nick Lonergan, Stacy Bogle, Marty Perry, Dalton Keene, Mia Perry, Evan Philpott and Cory Bunner. The 2012 4 by 100 relay team, which claimed the state title that year will also be inducted. The team includes Nick Schippel, James Jackson, Reggie Bratton, and Ricardo Nieves.

At halftime of the varsity game, the 1988 JHS state title volleyball team will be recognized.

Our basketball coverage will also be on WEAI tonight, with GNW playing at

Triopia. The pre-game coverage begins about 7:30.

Around the area, West Central hosts North Greene, Routt goes to Brown County, Porta/AC is at Auburn, Pittsfield plays at Western, ISD travels to Pleasant Hill, Payson goes to Griggsville Perry, and Carrollton welcomes Calhoun.

In Central State Eight action, Rochester is at Southeast, Decatur Eisenhower plays at Chatham, and Lanphier goes to Normal U High.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

