Friday Basketball

Mother Nature stepped in again to mess up local sports schedules throughout the Jacksonville area.

The changes have WLDS-WEAI broadcasting from three locations tonight.

Two of the Winchester Invitational games have been moved to Bluffs. Calhoun plays Rushville-Industry at 4, followed by Routt and Brown County. WLDS will broadcast the Routt game, starting at about 5:15.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Winchester Invitational schedule is at the Winchester Grade School gym, starting with West Central and Greenfield-Northwestern at 4, followed by Western and Porta/AC. Camp Point plays Triopia at 7 in the 5th place bracket. And, the night ends with Payson and North Greene in one of the championship semi-finals. WEAI will carry all four games, starting with the pre-game show at 3:45.

The third location for us tonight is the JHS Bowl. Jacksonville hosts Rochester, and WLDS will carry the game live, starting with the pre-game show at about 7:15 after the Routt-Brown County game.

Around the area, South County hosts Mount Olive. In Central State eight action, SHG goes to Quincy Notre Dame, and Glenwood travels to Normal U High.

The Lady Spartan Classic action from last night was moved to tonight. In the west gym, Litchfield meets Brussels and Greenfield-Northwestern plays North Greene. In the East gym, it’s South County and Madison, followed by Western and West Central. The games start at 6:30 and 8.

Meanwhile, the JHS wrestling team goes to Quincy, and South County and JHS play in a freshmen boys’ basketball game in Franklin prior to the varsity game between South County and Mount Olive.