Friday Bball

By Gary Scott on January 5 at 7:16am

Routt pulled out a conference win over Carrollton at the Routt Dome last night.

Routt won 42-36.

The other game we featured last night saw West Central defeat Greenfield/Northwestern at Winchester 55-38.

Payson had little trouble dropping Calhoun 64-35.

In girls action, Jacksonville lost to Jerseyville 62-29, West Central ousted Liberty 52-40, and Porta/AC held off Mount Pulaski 50-37.

Tonight, Jacksonville is home to play Sacred Heart Griffin. WEAI will carry the game live, starting with the pre-game show at 7:15.

Elsewhere, South county heads to Sangamon Valley, Porta/AC travels to Midwest Central, New Berlin welcomes Auburn, and Beardstown is home to play Rushville/Industry.

Around the CS8, Lanphier welcomes Decatur Eisenhower, Southeast goes to Rochester, Normal U High travels to Springfield, and Glenwood plays at Decatur MacArthur.