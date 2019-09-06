Friday FB/Sports

Jacksonville opens the home football schedule tonight.

The Crimsons play Decatur MacArthur. Game time at Kraushaar Rosenberger Field is 7 PM. WLDS will carry the game live, with the pre-game show at 6:30.

Routt is on the road tonight, heading to Greenfield to meet Greenfield Northwestern. The pre-game show on WEAI is at 7 PM. Kick off is slated for 7:30.

Elsewhere in the WIVC, Beardstown hosts North Greene, West Central welcomes Camp Point, Triopia is home to meet Calhoun, Carrollton entertains Brown County, and Mendon Unity is at Pleasant Hill.

In the Sangamo Conference, Pittsfield hosts Auburn, North Mac travels to Porta/AC, New Berlin heads to Maroa Forsyth, and Athens is at Pleasant Plains.

Rushville welcomes Knoxville tonight.

In the CS-8, one of the big games in the conference, SHG at Glenwood will be played tonight. Around the conference, Lanphier goes to Decatur Eisenhower, Springfield hosts Southeast, and Rochester makes the long trip to Normal U High.

Last night at the Meredosia volleyball conference, Meredosia beat Griggsville Perry in two games.

Elsewhere, Routt fell to Auburn in two sets 25-23, 27-25, New Berlin knocked off Pawnee in three games, and Porta/AC held off North Mac in two sets.

Jacksonville stopped Lanphier in tennis 8-1. The JHS golf team outdueled Glenwood at the Links in golf.

Today in golf, Routt, Pittsfield, and West Central play JHS at the Links.