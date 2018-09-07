Friday football

Weather will go a long way toward determining the weekend football schedule in the Jacksonville area.

Jacksonville is scheduled to play a road game at Rochester tonight. Game time is set for 7. That game will be aired on WLDS, starting with the pre-game show at 6:30.

On the FM side, we head to Winchester for West Central’s game with Greenfield-Northwestern. The pre-game starts at 7, and the kick-off is slated for 7:30.

Routt, meanwhile, is home tonight to play Camp Point at Illinois College.

Elsewhere in WIVC play, North Greene heads for Pleasant Hill, Triopia welcomes Mendon Unity, Carrollton hosts Calhoun, and Brown County is on the road at Beardstown.

In Central State Eight action, SHG hosts Lanphier, Decatur MacArthur goes to Normal U High, and Springfield welcomes Glenwood.

In the Sangamo Conference, New Berlin will play at home against North Mac, Porta/AC stays home to play Athens, Riverton is at Pleasant Plains, Pittsfield visits Maroa Forsyth, and Auburn is at Williamsville.

In the Prairieland Conference, Rushville Industry hosts Farmington.

