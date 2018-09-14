Friday Football

Jacksonville celebrates homecoming tonight at the Kraushaar Rosenberger Field.

The Crimsons look to even their record at 2 and 2 with a win over Normal U High. WLDS will carry the game live, starting with the pre-game show at 6:30.

Meanwhile, WEAI will carry the grudge match in Greene County, as Carrollton plays at Fleur De Lis Field in Greenfield against the Tigers. The pre-game show starts at 6:30.

Routt is on the road tonight, playing at Brown County.

Around the WIVC, Triopia has a huge game at Camp Point, Beardstown travels to Mendon Unity, and Pleasant Hill goes to Calhoun. The West Central North Greene game in Winchester has been delayed to 1 tomorrow afternoon due to the availability of officials.

Around the Sangamo Conference, New Berlin heads for Porta/AC, Pittsfield travels to Maroa Forsyth, and Auburn is on the road at Pleasant Plains.

In the Prairieland conference, Rushville Industry plays at West Prairie.

In the Central State Eight tonight, Lanphier hosts Springfield, Decatur Eisenhower travels to Chatham, Rochester plays on the road at Decatur MacArthur, and SHG goes crosstown to Southeast.

