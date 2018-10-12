Friday football

Jacksonville heads to Springfield for the first of the final two football games this season in the Capital City.

Jacksonville plays at Sacred Heart Griffin. WLDS will carry the game live, starting with the pre-game show about 6:30.

WEAI will be at England Stadium on the Illinois College campus, where Routt looks for its playoff qualifying 5th win at home against Carrollton. The pre-game will begin about 6:30.

Around the WIVC, Greenfield-Northwestern is at Camp Point, Brown County travels to Pleasant Hill, Beardstown hosts West Central, Triopia is on the road at North Greene, and Mendon Unity makes the long trip to Calhoun.

In the Sangamo Conference, New Berlin has a must win game at home against Pleasant Plains, Porta/AC plays at Auburn, Athens goes to North Mac, and Pittsfield is at Williamsville.

In the Prairieland Conference, Rushville Industry hosts Illini West. Rushville Industry needs to win out to qualify for the playoffs.

Around the CS8- Glenwood plays at Southeast, Lanphier heads for Rochester, and Springfield is on the road at Normal U High.

