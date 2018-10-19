Friday Football

Routt could wrap up a post season playoff berth with a football win on the road tonight.

Routt travels to West Central, and we will have coverage of the game on WEAI, starting at 6:30 tonight. A win by Routt would be its 5th, and the Rockets have enough playoff points.

On WLDS, we head back to Springfield for the final game of the season at Memorial Stadium. We will start our pre game coverage at 6:30.

Around the WIVC, all other playoff teams are playing for a better post season spot. Beardstown goes to Greenfield-Northwestern, and Camp Point is at Carrollton. Triopia is at home to play Calhoun.

In other action, Pleasant Hill travels to Mendon Unity, and Brown County hosts North Greene.

In the Sangamo Conference, New Berlin plays at Athens, Pleasant Plains heads for Pittsfield, Auburn welcomes Maroa Forsyth, and Porta/AC stays home to play Williamsville.

In Prairieland Conference play, Rushville Industry needs a road win at South Fulton to get in.

In the Central State Eight, Glenwood attempts an unbeaten CS8 campaign with a contest at Rochester. SHG welcomes Decatur MacArthur, and Southeast goes to Lanphier.

The JHS soccer team hosts Glenwood at 6:30 tonight for the JHS regional soccer title. The JHS volleyball team is at the Quincy Notre Dame Tournament.

