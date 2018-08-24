Friday Football

Jacksonville and Routt Catholic High School open the season at home tonight.

Jacksonville hosts Decatur Eisenhower at Kraushaar Rosenberger Field. WLDS will carry the game live, starting with the pre-game show at 6:30.

Meanwhile, Routt will be home tonight at Illinois College, where the Rockets bring in North Greene. It’s an interesting match up from the standpoint that last year’s coach at North Greene, Barry Creviston, is back at Routt. And, an assistant Creviston hoped to use at Routt, Donnie Allen, is the first year coach at North Greene.

The pre-game starts at 6:30, right after the fall football preview program on WEAI. That show begins about 5:15.

Elsewhere, Triopia heads to Carrollton, Brown County plays at West Central, Pleasant Hill welcomes Beardstown, Camp Point welcomes Calhoun, and Greenfield-Northwestern entertains Mendon Unity.

In the Central State Eight, Southeast welcomes Rochester, Lanphier goes to Glenwood, Springfield is at Decatur MacArthur, and Normal U High welcomes Sacred Heart Griffin.

In the Sangamo Conference, New Berlin hosts Auburn, North Mac plays at Maroa Forsyth, Porta/AC Central heads for Pleasant Plains, and Pittsfield welcomes Riverton.

And, Rushville Industry goes to Monmouth United.

