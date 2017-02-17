Friday Night Basketball

By Gary Scott on February 17 at 6:00am

This may be the busiest Friday night of the boys basketball schedule.

There are 18 games of interest to Jacksonville area fans.

We start with the two games we will cover tonight. Jacksonville hosts state ranked Lanphier. Game time is set for 7P30. Our pre-game begins at 7:15.

That will be followed by taped coverage of the South County game with Triopia from Franklin.

Routt is on the road tonight, playing at Beardstown.

Around the area, North Greene travels to Greenfield/Northwestern, Calhoun heads to Griggsville Perry, Brown County welcomes Mendon Unity, Pittsfield welcomes Liberty, New Berlin entertains Illini Central, Porta/AC welcomes Maroa Forsyth, Pleasant Plains is at home to play Riverton, Auburn heads for Williamsville, North Mac plays at Litchfield, Rushville industry is on the road at Abingdon, and Pleasant Hill heads for Brussels.

Around the Central State Eight, Decatur MacArthur is at Southeast, SHG welcomes Lincoln, Decatur Eisenhower travels to Rochester, and Glenwood entertains Springfield.