Friday Night Basketball

By Gary Scott on February 24 at 6:00am

Jacksonville finishes the regular season on the road tonight, while the

first week of boys Class 1A and 2A basketball ends.

Jacksonville travels to Decatur MacArthur. It is the middle game of a three-

game set for us this evening.

We start on the road at Greenfield, where Carrollton plays West Central for

the title. We will carry that game live, followed by the JHS game, and then bring

you taped coverage of the New Berlin game against Calvary at Pawnee.

Other title games tonight find Metro East Lutheran meeting Madison at

Mount Olive, and Okawville playing Marissa at Valmeyer, while Pleasant Hill

squares off against Western at Barry. Regionals from Greenfield, Pawnee, Valmeyer

and Mount Olive feed into the Okawville sectional.

At the Class 2A level, Mendon Unity plays Camp Point at Astoria, Pittsfield

meets Williamsville at Riverton, Quincy Notre Dame hosts Pleasant Plains, and

Tremont meets Illini Bluffs at Porta.

All of the title games start at 7.

Around the CS8, Springfield travels to Rochester, Decatur Eisenhower hosts

SHG, Southeast is at Lincoln, and Lanphier goes to Glenwood.

Jacksonville has two athletes at the state swim meet in Winnetka New Trier

today. Caleb Babb, a junior from Westfair Christian Academy competes in the 100

yard butterfly, and 100 yard breaststroke today, while sophomore Max Willner of

Jacksonville High School competes in the 100 yard butterfly.