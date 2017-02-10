Friday Night Basketball

By Gary Scott on February 10 at 6:00am

Jacksonville enjoys its fourth straight home game tonight at the JHS Bowl.

Jacksonville hosts Sacred Heart Griffin in at 7:30 game. The pre-game on WEAI will start at 7:15.

That will be followed with tape delayed coverage of North Greene versus West Central from Winchester.

Routt is on the road tonight at Brown County.

Around the area, Greenfield-Northwestern heads to Triopia, Porta/AC Central is at Auburn, New Berlin heads to Sangamon Valley, Calhoun travels to Carrollton, ISD goes to Pleasant Hill, Rushville-Industry welcomes Brimfield, Athens is at Pleasant Plains, Payson is welcomed by Griggsville Perry, and Pittsfield plays at Western.

In Central State Eight action, Lanphier is at Lincoln, Glenwood goes to Decatur Eisenhower, Decatur MacArthur hosts Springfield, and Southeast is at Rochester.

In wrestling post season, Austin Murphy, Joel Large, Henry Dahman, and Gavin Smith compete at the Mascoutah sectional.