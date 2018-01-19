Friday Night Bball

By Gary Scott on January 19 at 7:02am

Jacksonville remains at home tonight and tomorrow night for the Winter Classic.

Jacksonville plays Normal U High tonight, with the pre-game show at 7:15. WLDS will carry the game live.

WEAI will travel to Bluffs, where West Central meets Triopia in a key WIVC game. That pre-game show begins at 7:30.

Routt stays at home tonight for a game with Calhoun.

Around the area, North Greene heads for Brown County, Carrollton plays host to Pleasant Hill, Griggsville Perry makes its way to Greenfield/Northwestern, Pittsfield heads for Pleasant Plains, Porta/AC will play at Williamsville, Rushville Industry hosts Cuba-South Fulton, and South County meets Calvary at Waverly.

Decatur MacArthur plays at Rochester tonight.

Last night in the Springfield city tournament, Southeast held off SHG 59-31, and Lanphier knocked down Springfield 80-48. Tonight, Southeast plays Springfield High at 6, followed by Lanphier and SHG.

Last night in girls action, Jacksonville lost to SHG 70-15, Routt held off Carrollton 50-47, Brown County held off Rushville-Industry 66-47, West Central beat North Greene 37-26, Porta/AC stopped Illini Central 37-20, and Triopia stopped South County 58-36.

Tonight, JHS plays at Rochester.