Friday Night FB

Jacksonville won’t play football until tomorrow night, but the rest of the Friday night football schedule is a full slate.

We will have two Class 1 A football games on the air tonight. Triopia welcomes Pleasant Hill at 7. The pre-game show begins on WLDS at 6:30.

And, Brown County entertains Greenfield-Northwestern at 7 tonight. That game will be aired on WEAI, starting with the pre-game show at 6:30.

Around the rest of the WIVC, Carrollton goes to Beardstown, Routt is on the road at Calhoun, North Greene welcomes Camp Point, and Mendon Unity invites in West Central.

In the Central State Eight, Glenwood heads to SHG, Lanphier brings in Decatur Eisenhower, Normal U High plays at Rochester, and Springfield goes to Southeast.

In the Sangamo Conference, Pleasant Plains will head to Athens, New Berlin welcomes Maroa Forysth, Porta/AC plays on the road at North Mac, and Pittsfield is at Auburn. In the Prairieland Conference, Rushville Industry is at Knoxville.

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

