Friday Night Football

Jacksonville seeks to even its football record tonight at home.

Jacksonville welcomes 1 and 4 Lanphier. WLDS will carry the game live, starting with the pre-game show at 6:30.

On WEAI, we will carry the Routt homecoming game live from Illinois College. The opponent is unbeaten Beardstown. The pre-game begins at 6:30.

Around the WIVC, West Central goes to Calhoun, Carrollton welcomes Pleasant Hill, Greenfield-Northwestern travels to North Greene, Triopia is home to meet Brown County, and Mendon Unity is at Camp Point.

Around the Sangamo Conference, New Berlin hosts Riverton, Auburn heads for North Mac, Porta/AC travels to Maroa Forsyth, and Pittsfield goes to Athens.

In Prairieland Conference action, Rushville Industry is on the road at Elmwood.

In the Central State eight, SHG goes to Springfield, Glenwood is at Decatur MacArthur, Decatur Eisenhower plays at Rochester, and Normal U High hosts Southeast.

