Friday Night Hoops

A first year coach attempts to lead his team to the JHS Bowl next week with an upset win in southern Illinois tonight.

Blake Lucas and his New Berlin Pretzels surprised some with a three point win Wednesday night over Metro East Lutheran. The task is more daunting tonight against an Okawville team that is taking aim at a 30 win season against only 3 losses.

The game will be played at Okawville, starting at 7 tonight. WEAI will carry the game live, starting with the pre-game at 6:45.

The winner of tonight’s game gets the winner of the Brown County sectional title game at the JHS Bowl super sectional next Tuesday. The two teams meeting in Brown County at 7 are Mendon Unity and Peoria Quest.

At Stanford at the 2A level, Quincy Notre Dame plays Tremont.

Meanwhile at the 3A level, Lanphier and Lincoln play for the Lanphier regional title. At Taylorville, it is Decatur Eisenhower and Southeast.

The team coming into the Central State Eight next year, Normal U High, plays Washington tonight at Peoria.