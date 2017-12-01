Friday Night Hoops

Boys’ high school basketball will be heard on both stations tonight.

Action on WLDS will be Springfield Lutheran at Routt. The game on WEAI will be South County at New Berlin. The pre-game on both broadcasts will start about 7:30.

Around the area, West Central hosts Brown County at Bluffs, North Greene welcomes Beardstown, Triopia goes to ISD, Griggsville Perry welcomes Western, Roxana is at Carrollton, Calhoun opens the season at home against Bunker Hill, Pittsfield is at Southeastern, Porta/AC travels to Havana, Rushville Industry plays at Bushnell Prairie City, Auburn welcomes Decatur St Teresa, and North Mac is on the road at Williamsville.

In girls’ action, Beardstown travels to North Greene.

Last night, Jacksonville fell to Lanphier 67-33, Routt defeated Triopia 51-34, North Greene held off South County 57-42, Porta/AC stopped Pawnee 48-28, and Calvary blasted ISD 54-17.