Friday Night Hoops

By Gary Scott on December 8 at 8:07am

It’s a busy night of sports broadcasting tonight on WLDS and WEAI.

We will carry four games, starting with the 5th place game from the 9th annual North Greene Spartan Classic between Greenfield-Northwestern and Pleasant Hill. The game starts at 5, and our pre-game on WEAI begins at 4:45.

We will not carry the other 5 PM game, Father McGivney and Brussels for 7th place, or the third place game between Western and Calhoun. And, the finals of the tourney, between North Greene and Brown County will air after the Routt game.

Last night at North Greene, Father McGivney stopped Griggsville Perry 52-30, and Brown County dropped Western 51-44 in overtime.

Routt goes to Waverly to play South County at 7:45 tonight. WEAI will carry the game live, starting at 7:30.

On WLDS, you will hear JHS at Normal U High live starting with the pre-game at 7:15.

Other action around the area finds West Central at home to play ISD, Triopia welcoming Liberty, Carrollton on the road at North Mac, Beardstown hosting Bushnell Prairie City, New Berlin on the road at Athens, Pittsfield visiting Riverton, and Rushville-Industry at home against Elmwood.

The Central State eight schedule includes Lanphier at Decatur MacArthur, Springfield at Glenwood, and SHG at Rochester.