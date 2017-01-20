Friday Night Hoops

By Gary Scott on January 20 at 5:52am

WEAI will have two games on our broadcast schedule tonight.

Jacksonville head to Lincoln for the Winter Classic. WEAI will carry the game live, starting with the pre-game about 7:15.

That will be followed by West Central and Triopia. Triopia beat West Central handily for the Winchester Invitational Tournament title on Monday of this week.

Routt has a road game tonight in Calhoun.

Around the area, North Greene hosts Brown County, Greenfield/Northwestern plays at Brussels, Carrollton is at Pleasant Hill, New Berlin welcomes Payson, Porta/AC hosts Williamsville, Pittsfield entertains Pleasant Plains, and Auburn welcomes Maroa Forsyth.

In the Winter Classic, Decatur Eisenhower meets Glenwood, and Decatur MacArthur plays Rochester.

Tonight in the city tournament in Springfield, Southeast plays Springfield, followed by Lanphier and Sacred Heart Griffin.