Friday Night Lights

By Gary Scott on September 27, 2019 at 6:00am

Jacksonville and Routt Catholic will celebrate homecoming on the football field tonight.

JHS welcomes the top rated 6A football team in the state, Glenwood. Game time is set for 7 PM. The pre-game show on WLDS will begin at 6:30.

Routt is at England Field on the Illinois College campus, where the Rockets welcome Brown County. The pre-game show begins at 6:30, and kick off on WEAI is set for 7. We will not broadcast the Cards-Cubs game tonight.

Around the area, West Central is at North Greene, Triopia welcomes Camp Point, GNW heads for Carrollton in a battle of Greene County rivals, Calhoun plays at Pleasant Hill, and Beardstown hosts Mendon Unity.

Rushville Industry is home tonight Prairieland Conference play to meet Peoria Heights.

Around the Sangamo Conference, North Mac is at Williamsville, Athens hosts Auburn, Pleasant Plains get Maroa Forsyth at home tonight, New Berlin heads for Pittsfield, and Porta/AC welcomes Riverton.

In the Central State Eight, SHG plays at Rochester, Southeast goes to Decatur MacArthur, and Normal U High comes to Springfield to play Lanphier.