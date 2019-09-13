Friday Night Lights

Jacksonville, and Routt hope home games on this Friday, the 13th are lucky for them.

Jacksonville hosts Rochester in a Central State Eight match up tonight. JHS is 1-1 and Rochester 2-0. Kick off is slated for 7, and the pre-game show on WLDS begins at 6:30.

Routt is also home tonight for a 7 PM game on the Illinois College campus against Mendon Unity. The pre-game starts at 6:30.

Around the WIVC, West Central looks for win number 1 tonight at home against Pleasant Hill, Carrollton plays at North Greene, Triopia welcomes Beardstown, Calhoun welcomes in Greenfield-Northwestern, and Brown County travels to Camp Point.

In the Sangamo Conference, New Berlin welcomes North Mac, Pittsfield hosts Auburn, Williamsville heads out for Maroa Forsyth, Pleasant Plains goes to Riverton, and Porta/AC travels to Athens.

In the CS8, SHG welcomes Lanphier, Springfield plays at Glenwood, Decatur Eisenhower is at Southeast, and Decatur MacArthur stays home to play Normal U High.

In volleyball action around the area, Triopia dropped Western, Porta/AC lost to Springfield Lutheran, Brown County downed Meredosia, New Berlin downed Auburn in three sets, ISD was defeated by Griggsville Perry, Greenfield-Northwestern held off Bunker Hill, West Central thumped Calhoun, South County beat Calvary, and Pittsfield defeated Brussels.

Meanwhile, the JHS golf team downs Springfield at the Links.

