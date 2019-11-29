Friday Sports

WLDS-WEAI will provide coverage from four different tournaments tonight.

We will start our coverage on WEAI this afternoon about 2:45, with the pre-game show prior to the Routt-Camp Point game from the Pittsfield tournament.

We will continue on WEAI will play from the New Berlin Tournament, where New Berlin plays South County. Our pre-game coverage starts at 6:45.

That will be followed on WEAI with tape delayed coverage of the Triopia-Southeastern game from Beardstown.

On WLDS, we will carry live from the JHS Bowl action between JHS and Edwardsville. That pre-game starts about 6:45. The first game at the Bowl tonight is Macomb and Glenwood.

The only other game at Beardstown tonight is the early match between Rushville Industry and Griggsville Perry. At New Berlin tonight, Lincolnwood meets Lutheran at 4, followed by North Mac and Macon Meridian.

Play at Pittsfield begins early today. Payson meets Illini West at 1:30, and then after the Routt game, Liberty and Western meet at 4:30, and Pittsfield and Lovejoy play at 6.

In girls’ action, JHS plays Rochester at 6:30 at Taylorville. Beardstown plays Western at 7:30