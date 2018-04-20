Routt had little trouble beating West Central yesterday on the baseball diamond.
The Rockets won 11-1.
Around the area, Brown County outlasted Triopia 3-2, Greenfield-Northwestern edged Calhoun 4-3, and Auburn felled Porta/AC 6-2.
In softball, JHS lost twice to Springfield High 11-1 and 7-5, Routt stopped West Central 6-2, Brown County blanked Triopia 10-0, Calhoun beat Greenfield-Northwestern 10-0, Brussels defeated Pleasant Hill 8-5, Carrollton downed North Greene 5-3, and Griggsville Perry beat South Fulton 10-0.
JHS fell to Rochester in tennis 5-4.
Today, in baseball, Routt plays at Southeast, West Central hosts Southeastern, Carrolton welcomes Jerseyville, Pawnee is at New Berlin, and Porta/AC welcomes Tri City.
In softball, Routt welcomes Western, Carrollton hosts Jerseyville, Beardstown goes to Griggsville Perry, Porta/AC is at Athens, and Rushville Industry goes to West Prairie.
JHS plays soccer at Springfield. And, the the JHS track and field team competes in the Glenwood Invitational.
Friday Sports
By Gary Scott on April 20 at 7:00am
