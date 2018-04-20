Friday Sports

Routt had little trouble beating West Central yesterday on the baseball diamond.

The Rockets won 11-1.

Around the area, Brown County outlasted Triopia 3-2, Greenfield-Northwestern edged Calhoun 4-3, and Auburn felled Porta/AC 6-2.

In softball, JHS lost twice to Springfield High 11-1 and 7-5, Routt stopped West Central 6-2, Brown County blanked Triopia 10-0, Calhoun beat Greenfield-Northwestern 10-0, Brussels defeated Pleasant Hill 8-5, Carrollton downed North Greene 5-3, and Griggsville Perry beat South Fulton 10-0.

JHS fell to Rochester in tennis 5-4.

Today, in baseball, Routt plays at Southeast, West Central hosts Southeastern, Carrolton welcomes Jerseyville, Pawnee is at New Berlin, and Porta/AC welcomes Tri City.

In softball, Routt welcomes Western, Carrollton hosts Jerseyville, Beardstown goes to Griggsville Perry, Porta/AC is at Athens, and Rushville Industry goes to West Prairie.

JHS plays soccer at Springfield. And, the the JHS track and field team competes in the Glenwood Invitational.

