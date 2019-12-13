Friday Sports

By Gary Scott on December 13, 2019 at 7:07am

Greenfield-Northwestern advanced in the consolation bracket of the Spartan Classic last night.

GNW stopped Brussels 57-39.

The second game last night saw Western survive Brown County 52-50.

Tonight, we return to North Greene, where we will cover the first game of the night, Greenfield-Northwestern and North Greene. Game is set for a 5 PM start, and the pre-game begins at 4:45. Pleasant Hill meets Brussels in the 7th place game at 5 in the East gym. Lovejoy and Brown County battle for third place at 6:30, and Calhoun meets Western for the title at 8.

In non-tournament play, Beardstown beat Camp Point 55-31.

The second game on WEAI comes from Waverly tonight, as Routt battles South County. The pre-game show starts about 7:15.

On WLDS, we will carry the JHS home game with Lanphier. The pre-game show begins at 6:45.

In girls’ basketball last night, Jacksonville fell to Normal U High 51-22, Triopia downed North Greene 66-48, West Central beat Greenfield 66-55, Porta/AC held off North Fulton 46-30, Pittsfield downed Calhoun 41-36, Brown County downed Liberty 46-39, and Rushville Industry lost to Macomb 63-43.

There is a wrestling meet at Normal U high for the JHS wrestling team tonight. And, the JHS swim team heads for Lincoln tonight.