Friday Sports

New Berlin held off a late charge to win at home aganst Triopia in high school baseball yesterday.

The Pretzels won 12-10.

Elsewhere, Rushville-Industry held off Astoria 6-5, and Porta/AC fell to Pleasant Plains 14-7

In softball, Greenfield-Northwestern blanked Brussels 10-0. And, Carrollton stopped Roxana 11-6.

Jacksonville looks for win number 8 in a row at Busch Stadium today.

The Crimson’s opponent is Mascoutah. Game time is set for 7 PM. The Cards are in San Diego.

In other action, Routt is at Calhoun, Triopia goes to Pittsfield, Carrollton welcomes Bethalto Civic Memorial, New Berlin travels to Southeast, Pleasant Hill goes to Mendon Unity, and Brown County plays at Rushville-Industry.

Meanwhile, The JHS softball team goes to Triopia.

In other action, Routt is at Calhoun, North Greene plays at Beardstown, Western is at Pittsfield, and Pleasant Hill welcomes Mendon Unity.

Beardstown hosts a girls’ sectional track meet involving Routt and many other schools in the area. Yesterday, New Berlin won the Gillespie sectional, while Waverly finished 2nd.

The JHS boys’ track and field team is at the Central State Eight meet at Lanphier, while the boys’ tennis team is in Springfield.

The JHS soccer team opens regional play tonight against Bethalto Civic Memorial in Bethalto.

