Friday Sports

West Central’s baseball season ended at home yesterday.

The Cougars fell to Mendon Unity 4-3.

Brown County fell to Camp Point 2-1, New Berlin held off North mac 4-3, and Calhoun advanced, beating Morrisonville 1-0 in 8 innings.

On the softball side, Carrollton was eliminated in an upset by Griggsville Perry 4-2, and Pleasant Plains dumped Porta/AC 5-1.

Prelims were held yesterday at the state track and field meet at Charleston.

Chandler Hayden of Pittsfield and Zoe Evans of West Central made it to the finals of the shot put.

In the discus, Hayden advanced along with Ellie Lamb of Rushville Industry, and Macy Byer of New Berlin.

Two athletes advanced from the area in the high jump. They are Ellie whalen of Waverly, and Rileigh Renneker of Porta/AC.

Meanwhile, the JHS boys track team competes in the sectional meet in Springfield.

